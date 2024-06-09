Advertisement
Alan Hansen, right, is seriously ill in hospital. PA
Former Scotland and Liverpool defender Alan Hansen seriously ill in hospital

The Premier League club announced the news with a statement on Sunday afternoon.
5.29pm, 9 Jun 2024
FORMER SCOTLAND AND Liverpool defender Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital.

The club is providing support to the family of the 68-year-old, who retired in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit.

“The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital,” said a Liverpool statement.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Hansen joined Liverpool from Partick Thistle in 1977 and won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for the Anfield side.

Press Association
