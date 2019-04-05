'The supporters have taken to him, his quality is clear to see' - Judge rewarded with two-year deal

ALAN JUDGE IS set to remain an Ipswich Town player until the summer of 2021 at least.

The Championship club announced this afternoon that the Republic of Ireland international has signed a two-year contract extension, which includes the option of an additional year.

After spending five years at Brentford, Judge moved to Portman Road on a short-term deal back in January. The 30-year-old creative midfielder has made 12 consecutive league starts since arriving at the struggling club.

“The supporters have taken to him and his quality is clear to see,” Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told the club’s official website.

“I know he wants to play for Ireland as well so playing games regularly here can only help in that respect.”

Judge has been capped five times by Ireland at senior level, a tally that would almost certainly be greater were it not for a leg injury that sidelined him for 20 months. The Dubliner was included in Mick McCarthy’s squad for the recent wins over Gibraltar and Georgia.

Ipswich look likely to be playing in League One next season. Currently languishing at the bottom of English football’s second tier, the Tractor Boys are 13 points adrift of safety with just seven games remaining. They haven’t won a Championship game since beating Rotherham United on 12 January.

