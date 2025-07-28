'He was looking down on me, I think' - emotional win for O'Sullivan and Filey Bay in Galway

FILEY BAY JUSTIFIED market support in recording an emotional victory in the Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap at Galway.

The feature event on the first evening of the week-long festival at Ballybrit is restricted to amateur riders and it was Alan O’Sullivan – brother of the late Michael O’Sullivan, who tragically died in February following injuries suffered in a fall at Thurles – who shone in the saddle.

O’Sullivan had to weave a path to get a run on the JP McManus-owned gelding and when he did he fairly shot clear aboard Emmet Mullins’ 7-1 chance, with the winning jockey looking to the skies as he passed the line four and three-quarter lengths ahead of Mon Coeur.

“It’s unbelievable, my goal at the start of the year was to be good enough that someone might want me for this. He was looking down on me, I think,” said O’Sullivan.

“When I wanted the gaps, they came for me, I got a dream run. I probably went the brave man’s route, but I thought it’s what Mikey would have done. I had loads of horse, if I got any gap at all I had the horse to take it.

“I got a dream run and he galloped all the way to the line.”

Mullins said: “It was meant to be and I’m a bit lost for words. It’s just magic.

“It was Michael’s saddle that Alan was using today. Michael rode a few times for me here and I think we hit the crossbar twice, so Alan steadied the ship.

“It’s been a long enough road with the horse. We had him last season and I sent him home twice as I just wasn’t happy. Thankfully with JP the patience has paid off.

“Alan was keen to ride him, and I was keen to claim off him as well. For 7lb claimers you don’t need to look any further than Alan.”