Alan Reynolds appointed assistant manager at Shels

ALAN REYNOLDS HAS been appointed assistant manager to Shelbourne boss Ian Morris.

Reynolds will continue in his role as No 2 to Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford while working with the recently-relegated Tolka Park outfit.

A league winner with Shels in 2006, Reynolds was most recently assistant at Dundalk, having left the manager’s position at Waterford.

“I’ll be going in to see how I can improve the players,”he says, “and make sure they’re of required standard for the boss, in Ian, so we can bounce back and help as much as I can.

“Our relationship will be good. Through the conversations we’ve had, we both want the same thing, we want to play the right way and excite the fans.

“I’m here to help him and when I’ve had assistants myself, I’ve known what I’ve wanted from them so I’ll be bringing that to the table.

“You can see it’s building here. Shelbourne has had tough times over the years and it’s a setback this year but we’ve bounced back before and I’ve no doubt we’ll do it again,” he added.