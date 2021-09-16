Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

Salazar loses appeal, four-year ban for series of doping violations upheld

The 63-year-old had appealed the decision imposed by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2019.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 9:25 AM
52 minutes ago 504 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5550376
Image: PA
Image: PA

ALBERTO SALAZAR’S FOUR-year suspension for a series of doping violations has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS].

The 63-year-old, who ran the Nike Oregon Project, had appealed the decision imposed by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2019.

A four-year ban on physician and endocrinologist Dr. Jeffrey Brown, who worked alongside Salazar, was also upheld.

In a statement, CAS confirmed its finding that Salazar and Brown “committed a number of anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) and has confirmed the four-year bans imposed on them[.].”

Salazar is the former coach of Mo Farah, whom he guided to four Olympic gold medals and six world titles.

However, Salazar has never been found guilty of doping his athletes, nor has Farah been implicated in any of the rulings against him.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

CAS ruled Salazar guilty of three offences, namely possession of testosterone, complicity in Brown’s administration of a prohibited method, and tampering with the doping control process.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie