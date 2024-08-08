Aled Walters joins Andy Farrell's Ireland as Head of Athletic Performance

THE IRFU HAVE announced the appointment of Aled Walters as Head of Athletic Performance for the Ireland men’s team.

Walters is one of the most highly-rated athletic coaches in rugby, and replaces the long-serving Jason Cowman, who left the setup after Ireland’s Six Nations success earlier this year.

The appointment is a major coup for the IRFU, with Walters stepping away from his role as England’s head of strength and conditioning. Walters joined Steve Borthwick’s England in February 2023, and notably held a key role with South Africa during their run to World Cup success in 2019.

Walters will be returning to Ireland having spent almost six years at Munster (2012-18). The experienced Welshman was also Leicester Tigers’ Head of Physical Performance between 2020 and 2023 and has held senior performance roles with the Brumbies and the Taranaki RFU.

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said: “On behalf of the IRFU I am delighted to welcome Aled back to Irish rugby.

“He is a world-class performance coach who has enormous international experience and he will add significantly to the environment in the years to come.

“I would like to wish Aled well in his role and we look forward to working with him ahead of the start of the Autumn Nations Series.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell added: “We are delighted that Aled has agreed to join the Ireland team.

He has a wealth of experience and has been a key part of many successful environments over the course of his career to date.

“I know how excited he is to return to Ireland and hit the ground running and I’m confident that he’ll play an important role in the squad as we embark on a busy international season, starting with the Autumn Nations Series this November.

“Aled replaces Jason Cowman who departed after the Guinness Six Nations success in March. Jason contributed a huge amount to Irish rugby over 15 years and we thank him for his incredible service over that time.”

“I am delighted to join the Ireland national team and am excited about the opportunity to work with such a talented group of coaches and players,” Walters said.

“The Ireland team has gone from strength to strength in recent years and it’s an exciting time to rejoin Irish rugby as the team looks to achieve more success in the years to come. I’ve made some great memories coaching England, and I want to thank Steve, the management team and the players for their friendship and support. I wish the squad every success for the future.”