Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 April, 2019
First round TKO sees 38-year-old veteran Overeem beat Oleinik at UFC St. Petersburg

Overeem extended his winning streak on Saturday in the Russian capital.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 11:05 PM
45 minutes ago 994 Views 1 Comment
Alistair Overeem.
Image: Scott Taetsch
Alistair Overeem.
Alistair Overeem.
Image: Scott Taetsch

ALISTAIR OVEREEM CONTINUED his winning streak with an impressive first round victory over Aleksei Oleinik at UFC St. Petersburg on Saturday.

The 38-year-old avoided Oleinik’s submission attempts to deliver a comprehensive TKO knockout with a combination of punches and knees after 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

“He’s a very strong dude,” the veteran said speaking after his heavyweight win at the Yubileyny Sports Palace.

“He’s a veteran of the sport. He’s a friend. I didn’t like fighting him. But the experience of fighting in Russia was excellent. If it’s up to me, I will be back.”

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

