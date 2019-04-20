First round TKO sees 38-year-old veteran Overeem beat Oleinik at UFC St. Petersburg

ALISTAIR OVEREEM CONTINUED his winning streak with an impressive first round victory over Aleksei Oleinik at UFC St. Petersburg on Saturday.

The 38-year-old avoided Oleinik’s submission attempts to deliver a comprehensive TKO knockout with a combination of punches and knees after 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

“He’s a very strong dude,” the veteran said speaking after his heavyweight win at the Yubileyny Sports Palace.

“He’s a veteran of the sport. He’s a friend. I didn’t like fighting him. But the experience of fighting in Russia was excellent. If it’s up to me, I will be back.”

