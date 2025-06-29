Alex Dunne finishes second in Austrian F2 race, loses standings lead

ALEX DUNNE FINISHED second in Sunday’s Formula 2 feature race in Austria.

The Offaly man, racing for Rodin Motorsport, started in seventh and worked his way through to finish 1.1 seconds off race winner Richard Verschoor.

The result sees Dunne slip to second in the Drivers’ Championship, with 108 points to Verschoor’s 114.

The 19-year-old had held a one-point lead heading into Sunday’s race.

On Friday, Dunne finished fourth in his first ever F1 session at the Austrian Grand Prix as he temporarily deputised for Lando Norris.

Dunne will be back in action at the F2 British Grand Prix next weekend.