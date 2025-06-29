Advertisement
More Stories
Dunne finished on the podium in Austria. Alamy Stock Photo
Freef2

Alex Dunne finishes second in Austrian F2 race, loses standings lead

The 19-year-old had held a one-point lead heading into today’s race.
11.58am, 29 Jun 2025

ALEX DUNNE FINISHED second in Sunday’s Formula 2 feature race in Austria.

The Offaly man, racing for Rodin Motorsport, started in seventh and worked his way through to finish 1.1 seconds off race winner Richard Verschoor.

The result sees Dunne slip to second in the Drivers’ Championship, with 108 points to Verschoor’s 114. 

The 19-year-old had held a one-point lead heading into Sunday’s race.

On Friday, Dunne finished fourth in his first ever F1 session at the Austrian Grand Prix as he temporarily deputised for Lando Norris.

Dunne will be back in action at the F2 British Grand Prix next weekend.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie