Alex Dunne leads the F2 drivers' championship (file photo). Alamy
Offaly youngster Alex Dunne stays top of F2 Drivers' Championship in Barcelona

Dunne finished fifth as Arvid Lindblad won Sunday’s F2 feature race.
11.10am, 1 Jun 2025

OFFALY TEENAGER ALEX Dunne leads the Formula 2 drivers championship after a brilliant fifth-place finish in Sunday’s feature race in Barcelona.

It comes less than 24 hours after Dunne’s sensational performance in Saturday’s sprint race, where he defied two grid penalties to climb 17 places from the back of the grid to finish second and take the overall championship lead after six rounds.

Dunne started Sunday’s feature race in eighth following another grid penalty for an incident in free practice, but picked off a series of rivals to finish fifth behind winner Arvid Lindblad as the race ended behind the safety car.

Nineteen-year-old Dunne also picked up the bonus point on offer for clocking the fastest overall lap of the race.

He provisionally leads the championship on 87 points, three clear of Richard Verschoor with Lindblad a further five points back in third.

However, he faces a nervy wait to see if the race stewards will take any retrospective action for an alleged yellow flag infringement late on in the race.

