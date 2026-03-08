Alex Dunne hit with post-race penalty after crashing out of F2 feature race in Australia

ALEX DUNNE CRASHED out of the F2 feature race in Australia on the second lap while trying to gain the lead and has been handed a post-race penalty.

The Offaly driver was adjudged to be “predominantly responsible” for the collision with Rodin Motorsport teammate Martinius Stenshorne.

The 20-year-old has been hit with a five-place grid penalty for the next race after the incident in Melbourne.

CONTACT BETWEEN TEAMMATES 😱💥



The incident that took the Rodin Motorsport duo out of the Melbourne Feature Race ❌



Alex Dunne received a 5-place grid penalty for the next Feature Race.#F2 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/ILs2dTkgeC — Formula 2 (@Formula2) March 8, 2026

Dunne, who qualified third, moved up to second at the first corner after a positive start.

He challenged Stenshorne for the lead on the second lap, and overtook on the outside after gaining the slipstream.

Yet Dunne cut swiftly into Stenshorne’s line and the pair collided, with Dunne later judged to be primarily responsible.

A statement read: “Following the conclusion of the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race in Melbourne, Alexander Dunne has been assigned a post-race penalty.

“During the race, the Rodin Motorsport driver had contact with Car 14 of Martinius Stenshorne.

“Following the race, the Stewards heard from both drivers along with a team representative and examined available video evidence.

“They determined that Car 15 had been predominantly responsible for the collision. As a result, the Stewards allocated a 10-second time penalty to the Irish driver.

“In accordance with the 2026 FIA Formula 2 Sporting Regulations, the penalty is converted into a grid drop of five places for the next Feature Race.”