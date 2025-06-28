Advertisement
Formula 2 championship leader Alex Dunne. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeat the wheel

Formula 2 championship leader Alex Dunne finishes sixth in sprint race

The Offaly teen sensation holds a one-point lead at the top of the standings.
3.55pm, 28 Jun 2025

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has claimed a sixth-place finish at the Spielberg Formula 2 sprint race in Austria, ahead of tomorrow’s feature race.

The Offaly teen sensation was the story of the first free practice (FP1) at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, as he impressed on his Formula 1 debut. Dunne finished fourth in his first ever F1 session as he temporarily deputised for Lando Norris.

The McLaren junior and current Formula 2 Championship leader earned three points today as he finished the sprint race in sixth place, and is the overall leader on 90 points.

Richard Verschoor is just behind on 89 points after taking fourth in today’s sprint race which was won by Red Bull junior Josep María Martí. Joshua Duerksen finished in second place while Roman Stanek took third.

Invicta Racing’s Leonardo Fornaroli has pole position for the feature race tomorrow.

