Amazon Prime announce details of new Alex Ferguson documentary film

AMAZON PRIME’S LATEST sports documentary focuses on the life and times of Alex Ferguson, with the forthcoming release of Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In.

The documentary will be available for streaming on the Amazon Prime service in Ireland and the UK from 29 May, with a theatrical release from 27 May also lined up.

The film is directed by Ferguson’s son Jason, and sees Ferguson recount the most important stories of his life both in and out of football. He was motivated to make the film while recovering from a brain haemorrhage in 2018, as he feared losing his memory.

“Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018. In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad. Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account.”

The film delves into hitherto unseen archive footage, and features contributions from his family and former players, including Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan and Archie Knox.

Available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK & Ireland from 29 May 2021 pic.twitter.com/JOrtX7Gqhp — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 17, 2021

The documentary is produced by Bafta-winner Andrew Macdonald (Trainspotting), Oscar-winner John Battsek (One Day In September) and Bafta-nominee Allon Reich (The Last King Of Scotland).