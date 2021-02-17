BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Advertisement

Amazon Prime announce details of new Alex Ferguson documentary film

Directed by his son Jason, Ferguson wanted to make the movie as he feared losing his memory following a brain haemorrhage in 2018.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,141 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5357036
Image: Bradley Collyer
Image: Bradley Collyer

AMAZON PRIME’S LATEST sports documentary focuses on the life and times of Alex Ferguson, with the forthcoming release of Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In. 

The documentary will be available for streaming on the Amazon Prime service in Ireland and the UK from 29 May, with a theatrical release from 27 May also lined up. 

The film is directed by Ferguson’s son Jason, and sees Ferguson recount the most important stories of his life both in and out of football. He was motivated to make the film while recovering from a brain haemorrhage in 2018, as he feared losing his memory.

“Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018. In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad. Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account.” 

The film delves into hitherto unseen archive footage, and features contributions from his family and former players, including Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan and Archie Knox.

The documentary is produced by Bafta-winner Andrew Macdonald (Trainspotting), Oscar-winner John Battsek (One Day In September) and Bafta-nominee Allon Reich (The Last King Of Scotland).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie