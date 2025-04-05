Shels midfielder earns Ireland WNT recall after six-year international absence

SHELBOURNE MIDFIELDER ALEX KAVANAGH has been called into the Ireland women’s national team squad for Tuesday’s Uefa Nations League meeting with Greece.

Kavanagh, 25, replaces the suspended Katie McCabe, who is ruled out having picked up a yellow card in Friday’s 4-0 win in Crete.

Kavanagh’s only senior international cap to date came in August 2016 when she made her debut off the bench in a friendly win away to Wales.

The Dubliner’s recall marks her first WNT involvement in nearly six years, having last featured in a squad in August 2019.

Advertisement

But the Shels stalwart has consistently impressed in the Women’s Premier Division, earning places on the Team of the Season in each of the last two campaigns as well as a nomination for PFAI Women’s Player of the Year in 2024.