This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McLeish won't quit after 'horrible' Scotland humiliation in Kazakhstan

Scotland lost out away from home to a side ranked 117th in the world.

By AFP Friday 22 Mar 2019, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,262 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4555342
A tough night for Alex McLeish at the Astana Arena.
Image: Adam Davy
A tough night for Alex McLeish at the Astana Arena.
A tough night for Alex McLeish at the Astana Arena.
Image: Adam Davy

ALEX MCLEISH REFUSED to quit as Scotland manager after their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign got off to a “horrible” start with a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Kazakhstan yesterday.

The Kazakhs, ranked 117th in the world, struck twice inside 10 minutes through Yuriy Pertsukh and Yan Vorogovskiy to leave an under-strength Scotland shell-shocked in the Group I clash in Nursultan.

McLeish’s men secured the safety net of a playoff to qualify via the Nations League in November and already that looks like their only realistic route to a first major tournament in 22 years as Baktiyor Zainutdinov’s terrific header made it 3-0 six minutes into the second half.

It was one of the most embarrassing results in Scotland’s history and McLeish admitted his players had paid the price for their woeful start.

“It was horrible. They hit us with two blockbusters,” McLeish said. “It was disappointing not to see a great reaction from that.

“At half-time we tried to change it a wee bit to see if we could unsettle Kazakhstan, but they were very sharp on the night.

“It’s a sore one. The facts are that we were beaten by a team ranked lower than us.

“On paper, we should win but I think you have to give Kazakhstan a bit of credit for the way they played.”

Scotland have a painful history of falling victim to shock results against the game’s minnows, but Kazakhstan are the lowest ranked nation to beat Scotland.

In terms of the misery inflicted only a 1-0 defeat against Lithuania in a European Championship qualifier in 2003 and a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in the 1990 World Cup compare to the Kazakhstan shocker.

A draw against the Faroe Islands in 2002 was another low point, as were the 1978 World Cup draw with Iran and a 4-0 thrashing by Norway in 2009.

When it was put to McLeish that it could be enough to cost him his job, the former Rangers boss vowed to fight on.

“I’ll just continue doing my job and suffice it to say I’m not going to get drawn into that question,” he said.

“It possibly puts more pressure on me. We have introduced a few new names over the last year or so and it can take time, but I know we don’t have time.”

Asked if the loss was the worst of his career, McLeish added: “I don’t really rank defeats. I just feel in terms of losing then I have to bounce back.

“I always feel low after a defeat but I’m pretty good at bouncing back.”

Without captain Andy Robertson and the highly-rated Kieran Tierney, McLeish was forced to name Graeme Shinnie in an unfamiliar role at left-back, and the Aberdeen skipper was exposed for both the first two goals.

Scotland looked longingly for an offside flag that never came as Pertsukh ran onto a long ball over the top and fired high past the helpless Scott Bain.

The visitors never recovered and Shinnie was caught ball-watching as Vorogovskiy was picked out by Islambek Kuat’s pass to slot past Bain again.

Kazakhstan scored just six goals and failed to win a game in their entire qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

However, they had half that goal tally and the three points sewn up before the hour mark when Scott McKenna was outjumped by Zainutdinov, who directed his header across Bain into the bottom corner.

Scotland were also without Ryan Fraser and Charlie Mulgrew, who were not selected in agreement with their clubs due to the plastic surface the match was played on.

Bouncing back with victory away to San Marino on Sunday is now imperative for Scotland to have any chance of automatic qualification from Group I by finishing in the top two.

But with Russia and World Cup semi-finalists Belgium also in the six-team group, Scotland already have a mountain to climb.

© AFP 2019

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, insists Wayne Rooney
    Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, insists Wayne Rooney
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    IRELAND
    'He told me that I was Ireland captain and then the Debs went out the window!'
    'He told me that I was Ireland captain and then the Debs went out the window!'
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns
    Ireland's wars, the first Dáil and rural electrification - A look at the National Museum of Ireland's 2019 programme

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie