'It's been really hard. I shouldn't have to go through that': Alex Scott opens up about social media abuse

The former England defender spoke about the abuse she received during her role as a TV analyst this season.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 11 May 2019, 5:43 PM
38 minutes ago 2,361 Views 5 Comments
Scott was speaking on BBC One's Football Focus on Saturday.
FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN Alex Scott has spoken openly her experience of receiving sexist abuse from football fans on social media throughout this season in her role as an analyst.

The 34-year-old has appeared regularly across Sky Sports’ Premier League and international football coverage this season, having also covered last summer’s World Cup in Russia for the BBC.

Speaking alongside Dan Walker and Jermaine Jenas on Football Focus today, Scott revealed that she has suffered from abuse online repeatedly this season.

Scott has been lauded for her insightful contributions to both Sky and the BBC’s coverage since making the transition from playing to working in the media over the last two years, but said negative comments received on social media has been difficult to deal with.

“It’s actually been really hard because it’s like, on one hand, I’ve transitioned to this job and I feel so lucky and it’s amazing to be doing what I’m doing,” the former Arsenal and Chelsea defender said. “You know me, Dan, I tried to stay positive through the World Cup and all through this season.

“But then on the other hand it has been really hard, because of all the abuse and everything I’ve got. I’ve tried to dodge it all this season, to get to the end of the season.

“And I’m sitting here and I’m like: ‘wow actually, we’ve come to the end of the season and what I’ve had to put up with’ — I shouldn’t have to go through that.”

She continued: “Like I said I’m in this situation, I’ve worked with you now for the last two years [since] I was still a professional, to make sure I was here and that I deserve to be here. It’s not that I’m here ticking a box.

“I don’t get the abuse from my colleagues who I’m working with. I feel respected in this environment, but it’s from the other side where people are not in this environment. It has, it’s been really hard to deal with. 

“I got asked the question this week [about receiving abuse online] and actually then I spoke up about it, to show the negative side. What I’ve gone through this season, hopefully it makes it easier for the next lot coming through.”

