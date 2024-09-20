Advertisement
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alamy Stock Photo
ligue of his own

Trent Alexander-Arnold makes €100m bid to purchase FC Nantes - reports

The Liverpool defender is already a minority shareholder in French Formula 1 team Alpine.
11.16am, 20 Sep 2024
LIVERPOOL DEFENDER TRENT Alexander-Arnold has made an offer to purchase French club FC Nantes, according to reports in France.

L’Equipe have today reported that Alexander-Arnold and his father, Michael, have put forward a bid of €100 million to takeover the Ligue 1 club.

The offer is said to be €80m upfront with a further €20m to follow, alongside bonuses which could reach €40m.

Nantes are currently owned by French businessman Waldemar Kita, with talks reportedly taking place remotely over the summer before an in-person meeting on Thursday.

L’Equipe claim the offer put forward did not meet Kita’s valuation of the club.

Alexander-Arnold is already a minority shareholder in French Formula 1 team Alpine, joining as a co-investor alongside sports stars including Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Juan Mata, Alexander Zverev, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce last year.

Ciarán Kennedy
