LIVERPOOL FEAR ALEXANDER Isak has sustained a significant injury after being forced off in the win over Tottenham.

The club are waiting for the results of an MRI scan but the Press Association understands there are concerns over the extent of the problem to the Sweden international’s lower left leg.

Advertisement

However, they are unwilling to speculate on the potential implications for the 26-year-old until a full assessment of all medical tests has been completed.

Isak sustained the issue scoring the opener, only his second goal of an already injury-troubled debut season, in Saturday’s 2-1 win after defender Micky van der Ven slid across and caught his shooting leg as the striker planted it on the floor.

Isak, who had been on for only 11 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute, left the pitch looking in considerable distress.

Immediately after the game head coach Arne Slot admitted the injury was “not a good thing”.

“If a player doesn’t even try to come back, that is usually not a good thing but I cannot say anything more than that.

“That is just gut feeling and nothing medical…let’s not be too negative yet. We don’t know yet. Let’s hope he is back with us soon.”