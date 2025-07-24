The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Alexander Isak misses Newcastle’s pre-season Asia tour
ALEXANDER ISAK HAS not travelled with his Newcastle team-mates for their pre-season friendlies in Asia, the club have announced.
The Sweden striker, who has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, has a minor thigh injury, the Magpies said.
Newcastle will play Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday, before travelling to South Korea.
There they will face a K League XI on 30 July, before facing Tottenham in Seoul on 3 August.
Isak was one of Newcastle’s star players last season, scoring 23 goals in 34 Premier League matches.
That form has made him one of world football’s hottest properties and he has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.
Newcastle said Lewis Hall was available to travel to Asia after recovering from an injury.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
ALEXANDER Isak Soccer Star Man Newcastle United