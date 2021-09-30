Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 30 September 2021
Lowry way off the pace but Hoey one off lead at Dunhill Links

Wicklow’s Paul Dunne shows form with a 67.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 6:02 PM
1 hour ago
Image: PA
Image: PA

MICHAEL HOEY ROLLED back the years and rolled in the putts, shooting a 7-under round of 65 at Kingsbairns today to lie in a tie for fifth, one shot off the lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 42-year-old nailed five birdies and an eagle at the par-four sixth to join two others in a tie for fifth place. Four players, Nicholas Colsaerts from Belgium, Adri Arnaus from Spain, Ryder Cup player, Tyrrell Hatton, and China’s Haotong Li, lead the way.

There was also evidence of Paul Dunne’s form returning to the heights he showed in 2018. He ranked second on the greens following his 5-under, 67, which gave him a tie for 11th. Dunne had just one bogey in a round where he nailed six birdies.

John Murphy, the 23-year-old, had a superb day, shooting 69, at Carnoustie. He is tied for 37th.

The Dunhill Links is one of the European Tour’s richest competitions, played across three different links courses, St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbairns.

Shane Lowry was at Carnoustie and was out of kilter early on, bogeying the first two holes before he recovered to get three birdies over the following 16 holes to sign for a 1-under, 71.

Ulster’s Jonathan Caldwell shot a 72 while the emotional hangover of the Ryder Cup clearly got to Padraig Harrington, who shot 75 and is placed in 149th position.

