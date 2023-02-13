Dublin camogie star joins Collingwood's second-tier Aussie Rules team

DUBLIN CAMOGIE STAR Ali Twomey has joined Collingwood for the upcoming Victorian Football League Women’s [VFLW] season, a second-tier regional competition in Australia.

Mayo’s Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan on Cavan are on the books of the Pies’ AFLW side, with Twomey joining them at the Melbourne club for 2023.

The experienced Lucan Sarsfields forward is one of 20 new players who have been added to Collingwood’s VFLW list, having moved to Australia and worked with AFLW Ireland.

“Congrats to Ali Twomey who will play with Collingwood in the upcoming VFLW 2023 season,” AFLW Ireland wrote on Twitter today.

“Ali, a renowned player with Dublin Camogie, recently relocated to Australia. We’re delighted to be working with Ali and can’t wait to see how she gets on across the season.”

Twomey previously spent 12 seasons with the Dubs’ inter-county camogie team.

She’s joined in the league by fellow Dubliner Ciara Sexton. AFLW Ireland announced Sexton as their first new Irish VFLW player in early January, confirming that she would play for Casey Demons for the upcoming season.

Casey Demons is aligned with AFLW champions Melbourne Demons, home to Irish duo Sinéad Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin.

Fermanagh All-Ireland winner Joanne Doonan is one of several Irish players who has previously played in the VFLW, subsequently sealing a return to the top-flight when she signed for Essendon in May 2022.

The 2023 VFLW season commences on the weekend of 24-26 March.

Roscommon’s Joanne Cregg will play in Western Australia’s second-tier equivalent, the WAFL. A doctor by profession, Cregg relocated to Perth last year and will represent Subiaco this season.