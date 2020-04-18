Liverpool keeper Alisson ready to play again after recovering from hip injury

LIVERPOOL NUMBER ONE Alisson has begun the squad’s training programme after recovering from a hip injury that saw the Brazilian miss their three most recent matches.

The 27-year-old was forced to sit out the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, the Premier League win over Bournemouth and the Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Atletico Madrid with a muscle issue.

Spaniard Adrian deputised against Atleti last month in Adrian’s absence and was at fault as the reigning champions crashed out of Europe — losing 4-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

Football has since been postponed due to the spread of Covid-19, with a return date still unclear. However, Alisson should be fit to play again whenever matches do eventually resume.

“He sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises,” the club’s goalkeeping coach John Achterberg told their website. “Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit.

“Now it’s for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers. They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well.”

Caoimhin Kelleher. Source: Mike Egerton

Meanwhile, third-choice stopper Caoimhin Kelleher — Ireland’s U21 goalkeeper — has been undergoing rehabilitation at home on a knee problem.

“Caoimhin had an injury with his knee, he said he is feeling in good shape,” Achterberg added. “He thinks when we come back he is fit to go again, so that’s all positive. He is in touch with the medics and the physical department.”

