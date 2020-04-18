This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 18 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool keeper Alisson ready to play again after recovering from hip injury

The Reds’ Ireland U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also aiming to be fit by the time football returns.

By Ben Blake Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 811 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5077840
Alisson Becker.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Alisson Becker.
Alisson Becker.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LIVERPOOL NUMBER ONE Alisson has begun the squad’s training programme after recovering from a hip injury that saw the Brazilian miss their three most recent matches. 

The 27-year-old was forced to sit out the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, the Premier League win over Bournemouth and the Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Atletico Madrid with a muscle issue. 

Spaniard Adrian deputised against Atleti last month in Adrian’s absence and was at fault as the reigning champions crashed out of Europe — losing 4-2 on aggregate after extra-time. 

Football has since been postponed due to the spread of Covid-19, with a return date still unclear. However, Alisson should be fit to play again whenever matches do eventually resume. 

“He sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises,” the club’s goalkeeping coach John Achterberg told their website. “Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit.

“Now it’s for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers. They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well.”

liverpool-v-arsenal-carabao-cup-fourth-round-anfield Caoimhin Kelleher. Source: Mike Egerton

Meanwhile, third-choice stopper Caoimhin Kelleher — Ireland’s U21 goalkeeper — has been undergoing rehabilitation at home on a knee problem.

“Caoimhin had an injury with his knee, he said he is feeling in good shape,” Achterberg added. “He thinks when we come back he is fit to go again, so that’s all positive. He is in touch with the medics and the physical department.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie