Tyrone to face Dublin, Meath v Galway in All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

THE DRAW FOR the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals was made live on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland by GAA President Jarlath Burns this morning.

The four preliminary quarter-final winners were drawn against the winners of the four round-robin groups.

Armagh, Monaghan, Tyrone and Meath were in one pot, with Dublin, Galway, Donegal and Kerry in the second.

With repeat pairings avoided, Armagh were automatically pitted against Kerry.

Tyrone will play Dessie Farrell’s Dublin, who overcame Cork in their preliminary quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Beaten Leinster finalists Meath have been pitted against Galway, who edged Down in a thrilling clash at Páirc Esler yesterday.

Monaghan will face Donegal in an all-Ulster clash. Jim McGuinness’ Donegal head into the last eight after recording a comfortable win over Leinster champions Louth.

Fixture details for the four games are due to be confirmed by the CCCC this afternoon.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals:

Tyrone v Dublin

Meath v Galway

Monaghan v Donegal

Armagh v Kerry

