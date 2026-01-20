Scores, stars, and dramatic comebacks - the moments that lit up club football season

THE NEWS CYCLE moves quickly and the GAA is not immune to that change.

Silverware handed out to wrap up the club championship on Sunday, then the county business comes hurtling into view with league action commencing this weekend.

The shift is captured by the two teams meeting in Killarney next Sunday afternoon, Kerry and Roscommon locked in a mainstream contest, a week after their best club teams served up a final of riveting drama.

The inter-county game will soon consume the Gaelic football attention span, but the extraordinary nature of this club football season means some moments will linger in the mind for some time.

*****

1. Dingle’s match-winning scores

The two-pointer rule has transformed the type of football matches we are witnessing and has rewritten the rules of the end game. Teams leading on the scoreboard don’t feel as comfortable in their position, teams trailing have not lost hope. December’s Munster final saw Dingle trim away at the St Finbarr’s advantage, before one swing of Conor Geaney’s boot brought them from a point down to a point ahead and into the winners’ enclosure.

It was the last act of a classic tie, but not the last Dingle winner produced by a member of the same family and also kicked with a left peg. Mikey Geaney popped up with the hooked shot on Sunday that edged the West Kerry team a point ahead and maintained the theme of wild chaos that has characterised their thrilling comeback rides this winter.

Mikey Geaney celebrates Dingle's win on Sunday. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

*****

2. Two-point kings Fallon and Geaney

Dingle captain Paul Geaney posted a picture online of himself consoling St Brigid’s Ruaidhri Fallon at the close of Sunday’s showdown. It brought together two figureheads of the club season and the scorers of two sensational two-point kicks from play that defined the championship. Geaney stepped up as Dingle players popped passes around to each other in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh semi-final, lofting over the shot with his left that travelled through the darkness before dropping over the crossbar to rescue his team.

Fallon matched that level of leadership and skill execution in Sunday’s final. Conor Hand’s input was critical in carrying the ball and switching it crossfield at a perfect trajectory. Fallon didn’t have to reach inside the arc to gather possession or move behind, instead he could concentrate on planting his left foot and pulling back his right to unleash a glorious shot as the ball flew over to send the game to extra-time.

Advertisement

65 nóim@DingleGAA 0-17@StBrigidsRos 1-14



Cad é mar crógacht, cad é mar scór faighte ag Ruaidhrí Fallon!!!🤯2⃣



The wing back steps up and curls over a beauty of a 2 pointer! Extra time to come!



BEO/LIVETG4 AR @TG4TV 📺 #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/irLAlcXytK — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 18, 2026

*****

3. The goal-saving blocks

Forwards get the limelight, those further back make interventions just as crucial in determining outcomes. St Brigid’s got the boost of a goal in the second half in Croke Park courtesy of Fallon, if they had added another then the likelihood is they would have brought the Andy Merrigan Cup home with them.

In the 50th minute Dingle goalkeeper Gavin Curran, home from Australia where his partner welcome their newborn son on Sunday, smothered Ronan Stack’s shot, and in the 59th minute midfielder Mark O’Connor, home from Australia where his professional sporting life is, threw himself to block a Brian Stack goalbound drive.

58 nóim @DingleGAA 0-16@StBrigidsRos 1-11



A leithéid de bhlocáil ó Mark O'Connor! 😱



The AFL star denies Brian Stack a certain goal!



BEO/LIVETG4 AR @TG4TV 📺 #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/WORsASmBsi — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 18, 2026

On such moments do games flip. St Brigid’s appreciated that in their own semi-final, when full-back Sean Trundle had the presence of mind to get back on the line and get his hands on a blasted shot from Jack McCarron, tipping the ball around the post.

*****

4. Code-breakers in the middle

The Mark O’Connor narrative was inescapable throughout Dingle’s journey. His availability, facilitated by the understanding of those in charge at Geelong Cats, was an incalculable boost to his Kerry club. O’Connor’s presence around the middle and growing influence in other facets of the game, such as Sunday’s second-half two-pointer, proved vital in propelling Dingle forward as he adjusted to a sport he left behind on a full-time basis over a decade ago.

In the Munster final he went up against a player that was Hurler of the Year nominee and an Allstar in 2025. Brian Hayes continues to seamlessly switch between codes, whether it be at the focal point of Cork’s hurling attacks or directing the middle for the St Finbarr’s footballers. His hat-trick in the Munster semi-final against Éire Óg Ennis caught the eye, particularly the pinpoint pass by Eoin McGreevy for his third goal.

St Finbarr's Brian Hayes. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

*****

5. Sherlock scoring masterclass

It takes a performance of striking quality for a losing player to secure a man-of-the-match award. Steven Sherlock slipped comfortably into that category after the Munster final. By half-time he had registered a dozen points, decorating that figure with five two-pointers. By the finish the forward had scored 0-16, including 0-7 from play.

It was a phenomenal individual return, which scarcely deserved a losing finish. Sherlock’s composure on the ball was matched by his composure in his post-match TG4 interview amidst the devastation of defeat. A standout score? The point before half-time off his left when he crowned a mazy run along the left wing.

Steven Sherlock of St Finbarr's in action James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

*****

6. Beggan inspires Scotstown

The current Scotstown group have been attempting for a long time to emulate their predecessors (the classes of 1978-80, and 1989). The pursuit of a fifth title has been a difficult one as they suffered defeat in recent deciders in 2015, 2018, and 2023.

To make that breakthrough required something special and in Rory Beggan they possessed a player capable of magic. His 0-11 return from placed balls illustrated the goalkeeper’s kicking prowess and that was they key factor in taking the Monaghan side past Kilcoo after extra-time in the Ulster final.

Scotstown's Rory Beggan. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

*****

7. Newbridge’s Ulster semi-final fightback

The series of Dingle comebacks garnered most attention but on one November afternoon, Derry champions Newbridge issued their own note of defiance. It didn’t produce a victorious outcome, yet their Ulster semi-final fightback against Scotstown was still remarkable.

A game abandoned the previous week finished with a 4-2 defeat on penalties for Newbridge. They mounted a staggering revival to get to that stage, trailing by eight points with 54 minutes gone in normal time, but inspired by captain Conor McAteer’s scoring touch, they found a way to keep going. It was the same player who got the point to force parity again in extra-time yet the shootout proved a step too far for the Derry side in an epic contest.

Conor McAteer celebrates his club's second county title in a row. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Related Reads Conor Geaney: 'It's just the best day of our lives, the best of the town's history' Mark O'Connor: 'The Dingle boys will be under the coffin someday. It just means the world' Dingle's All-Ireland match-winner: 'I didn't think I had enough in it, it just creeped over'

8. Ballyboden and St Brigid’s shine in provincial wins

No All-Ireland trophy at the end for either Ballyboden or Brigid’s, both having their hopes torpedoed by Dingle resistance. The sense of desolation in both camps was clear, particularly for the Roscommon champions as they were felled at the final hurdle.

Provincial title wins by the pair were secured with authoritative and confident play that saw their combined results defeat the champions from Mayo, Galway, Wexford, Offaly, and Kildare. Ballyboden’s first-half brilliance overwhelmed Dingle, while St Brigid’s dazzled during the final on a more consistent basis, but the ultimate prize eluded both.

Ballyboden St Enda's players celebrate their Leinster final win.

St Brigid's players celebrate their Connacht final win. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

*****

9. Tom O’Sullivan a step above all others

He wore number four on his back yet that concealed the role that Tom O’Sullivan played for Dingle. Whether it was attacking from wing-back or roaming around the half-forward line, O’Sullivan served as the creative outlet that Dingle looked to for so much inspiration.

Tom O'Sullivan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

He tallied 0-11 across the All-Ireland semi-final and final, nine one-pointers and a two-pointer in there, with all his scores knocked over from open play. The demonstration of leadership in extra-time on Sunday was stunning, and after his 2025 inter-county summer was derailed by injury, the club arena provided a platform on which to exhibit his talents. The standout club footballer of the year.

*****