Wednesday 11 August 2021
All-Ireland football final set for 3pm Saturday throw-in following reshuffle

Kerry and Tyrone’s deferred semi-final also set for a Saturday 3pm throw-in.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 3:55 PM
Will this be the year for one of Dublin's rivals to wrestle Sam Maguire from their grasp?
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THE ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL final will throw in at 3pm on Saturday 4 September, GAA officials confirmed this afternoon.

The decision to push the football decider back by six days was taken earlier this week in order to allow the semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone to be deferred.

That game is now scheduled to take place on Saturday 21 August, also with a 3pm throw-in at Croke Park, although Tyrone remain unsure if they will be able to fulfil the fixture as they continue their recovery from a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp.

The rescheduled date for the football final brought a new logistical challenge into play with Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan kicking off in the Aviva Stadium at 5pm that evening.

With the option of either an afternoon or late evening throw-in to avoid a clash, the GAA have decided on a 3pm start.

The first of this year’s football semi-finals takes place on Saturday in front of a permitted crowd of 24,000 when Dublin meet Mayo at 6pm in Headquarters.

Niall Kelly
