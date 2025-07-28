RTÉ’S LIVE TV coverage of yesterday’s All-Ireland football final drew an average audience of 933,000 – with viewing figures peaking at 1,033,000 towards the end of the game as Kerry stormed to glory against Donegal.
79% of the available audience tuned in as Kingdom secured a record-extending 39th Sam Maguire crown following a 1-26 to 0-19 win at Croke Park.
The game also attracted 378,000 streams on the RTÉ player, while a further 175,000 people watched last night’s Sunday Game on RTÉ 2.
RTÉ have also revealed that ‘The Sunday Game’ social media accounts saw video views reaching 6.73 million with over 705,000 engagements. It was the “top performing piece of content across all RTÉ social channels and platforms”.
Over one million viewers tune in to All-Ireland football final on RTÉ
Last week’s All-Ireland hurling final between Tipperary and Cork had an average audience of 980,000 tuned into live coverage on RTÉ, which peaked at 1,119,000.
Over one million viewers also watched the 2024 All-Ireland football final on RTÉ. A peak audience of 1,085,400 watched Armagh beat Galway last summer.
