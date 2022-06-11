5 questions ahead of the exciting All-Ireland football qualifiers

1. Can Roscommon win a championship game in Croke Park?

THE ROSSIES HAVE endured some chastening days in Croke Park. In 2019, Dublin handed down an 18-point hammering in the Super 8s. A year previous the margin between the teams was 14 while Tyrone also powered past Roscommon in Croke Park by 18 points.

They haven’t won a championship match at headquarters since 1980. In 2017 they lead against Mayo coming down the stretch but had to settle for a draw and were beaten in a replay.

For their part, Clare played in an All-Ireland quarter-final in Dublin back in 2016, after they beat Roscommon in a qualifier. Kerry ran out 11-point winners in that last-eight clash. Both teams travel in search of a long-awaited victory.

2. Will Kildare kick back? More importantly, will they track back?

Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

“I don’t believe what we saw in the first 35 minutes or indeed throughout the game is representative of this group of players,” stressed Kildare boss Glenn Ryan after Dublin destroyed them in the Leinster final.

“They have an opportunity to show people that today was a big bump in the road, and whether we’re going to learn from it.”

As well as dealing with the psychological blow, Kildare need to address a tactical conundrum as well. Mayo’s ability to generate attacks from deep is renowned. While their starting six forwards mustered just two points from play last weekend, the likes of Lee Keegan, Paddy Durcan and Eoghan McLaughlin contributed crucial scores.

Defenders who get forward and forwards who defend. They don’t use sweepers or sit back. Embedded on their calling card is a guarantee that they will front up and attack. All gas, no brakes. The only way to stop that is to match them stride for stride.

Advertisement

Keegan starts in the full-back alongside Enda Hession and Oisin Mullin. Kildare have awesome firepower but will they be able to stifle that deep threat?

3. Can Cork’s two main men continue to fire?

Cork have scored 2-23 so far in the Championship. Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley are responsible for 1-18 of that.

Against Kerry, it was accepted they must frustrate the favourites and withdraw behind the ball. Louth took this conservative approach to the extreme last weekend and John Cleary set out a side to stay patient and avoid being caught on the counter-attack.

What do they do against Billy Lee’s Limerick? Brian Hayes had a huge impact when he came off the bench last weekend, creating several goal chances while Cathail O’Mahony looked dangerous in the Munster semi-final. They have the comfort of a home game and a chance to have a cut on Sunday.

4. How will Rafferty cope with Donegal’s press?

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

When Donegal and Armagh clashed in the Ulster championship, forward-turned-goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty seriously struggled with his kick-out. Donegal won eight of his first-half fourteen kick-outs. While Shaun Patton’s restarts resulted in 1-8 for his side, Rafferty’s yielded 0-6.

Yet, in many ways, that day in Ballybofey was a system rather than an individual failure. While Donegal used their monster middle third to aggressively press, Armagh dropped off for fear of Patton bypassing them. Armagh scored a single point off Donegal’s kick-outs in that game.

Kieran McGeeney’s outfit were considerably more aggressive against Tyrone and finished with 0-7 from their own kick-out. Having failed the first time out, now they must repeat the ultimate test.

5. What will the attendance in Croke Park be?

As soon as it was announced that Croke Park would host a double header on Saturday of Clare v Roscommon and Mayo v Kildare, supporters voiced their frustrations. Three teams from way west dragged to Dublin in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis?

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Initially, current Mayo chairman Seamus Tuohy said it was no issue. “Most Mayo people like travelling to Croke Park above any venue in the country,” he told the Mayo News.

Meanwhile, former Mayo chairman Mike Connelly told Midwest Radio it was the wrong call. “Does everything have to happen above in Dublin? It’s absolutely crazy.”

A Mayo GAA spokesperson later said they understand it is “very difficult for supporters and families,” while stressing it was the CCCC, not Mayo GAA who decide the venue.

As for the GAA, President Larry McCarthy was asked about the matter this week.

“I’m delighted that Clare are coming to Croke Park,” said McCarthy.

“That’s one of the teams west of the Shannon. Mayo have been there quite a lot so I suspect that some of the commentary may be emanating from there, I’m not sure. Mayo bring such a crowd. Is there a neutral ground between Newbridge and Castlebar that would fit Mayo and Kildare?

“I think players want to play in Croke Park and we’re giving them that opportunity. The cost of living is a concern for everybody but if teams overnighting in Dublin is an outrageous cost we will have to see what we can do.”

The reality is the low attendances at recent provincial finals in both codes are the result of several complex factors. Cost of living, fuel, ticket prices, venues and throw-in times all play a part.

At the very least, let’s hope those who do travel get their money’s worth.