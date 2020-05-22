Here are the classic GAA games coming up on TG4

Con O'Callaghan leaves Keith Higgins in his wake in the 2017 football final.

GIVE THANKS FOR nostalgia’s generous reach, as TG4 continue to compensate for the loss of the 2020 Championships by running a series of classic games on Sunday afternoons under the title of All-Ireland Gold.

The broadcaster has announced its schedule for June, featuring a couple of Dublin All-Ireland wins and a final defeat; last year’s camogie final and the hurling final from 2018 ;and a few classics from the twentieth century, including an early chapter in the Kerry/Offaly rivalry and one of the biggest upsets in championship history.

The full schedule is below.

Sunday 7 June

14.25 – Kerry v Offaly, 1980 All-Ireland football semi-final

16.00 – Limerick v Galway, 2018 All-Ireland hurling final

Sunday 14 June

14.35 – Antrim v Offaly, 1989 All-Ireland hurling semi-final

16.00 – Dublin v Mayo, 2017 All-Ireland football final

Sunday 21 June

14.35 – Donegal v Dublin, 1992 All-Ireland football final

16.05 – Galway v Kilkenny, 2019 All-Ireland camogie final

Sunday 28 June

14.40 – Cork v Wexford, 1976 All-Ireland hurling final

16.05 – Dublin v Kerry, 2019 All-Ireland football final replay