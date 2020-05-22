This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the classic GAA games coming up on TG4

Another eight famous games are coming up on All-Ireland gold in June.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 22 May 2020, 3:46 PM
Con O'Callaghan leaves Keith Higgins in his wake in the 2017 football final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GIVE THANKS FOR nostalgia’s generous reach, as TG4 continue to compensate for the loss of the 2020 Championships by running a series of classic games on Sunday afternoons under the title of All-Ireland Gold. 

The broadcaster has announced its schedule for June, featuring a couple of Dublin All-Ireland wins and a final defeat; last year’s camogie final and the hurling final from 2018 ;and a few classics from the twentieth century, including an early chapter in the Kerry/Offaly rivalry and one of the biggest upsets in championship history. 

The full schedule is below. 

Sunday 7 June 

14.25 – Kerry v Offaly, 1980 All-Ireland football semi-final 

16.00 – Limerick v Galway, 2018 All-Ireland hurling final 

Sunday 14 June 

14.35 – Antrim v Offaly, 1989 All-Ireland hurling semi-final 

16.00 – Dublin v Mayo, 2017 All-Ireland football final 

Sunday 21 June 

14.35 – Donegal v Dublin, 1992 All-Ireland football final 

16.05 – Galway v Kilkenny, 2019 All-Ireland camogie final

Sunday 28 June 

14.40 – Cork v Wexford, 1976 All-Ireland hurling final 

16.05 – Dublin v Kerry, 2019 All-Ireland football final replay 

