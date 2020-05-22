Here are the classic GAA games coming up on TG4

GIVE THANKS FOR nostalgia’s generous reach, as TG4 continue to compensate for the loss of the 2020 Championships by running a series of classic games on Sunday afternoons under the title of All-Ireland Gold.
The broadcaster has announced its schedule for June, featuring a couple of Dublin All-Ireland wins and a final defeat; last year’s camogie final and the hurling final from 2018 ;and a few classics from the twentieth century, including an early chapter in the Kerry/Offaly rivalry and one of the biggest upsets in championship history.
The full schedule is below.
Sunday 7 June
14.25 – Kerry v Offaly, 1980 All-Ireland football semi-final
16.00 – Limerick v Galway, 2018 All-Ireland hurling final
Sunday 14 June
14.35 – Antrim v Offaly, 1989 All-Ireland hurling semi-final
16.00 – Dublin v Mayo, 2017 All-Ireland football final
Sunday 21 June
14.35 – Donegal v Dublin, 1992 All-Ireland football final
16.05 – Galway v Kilkenny, 2019 All-Ireland camogie final
Sunday 28 June
14.40 – Cork v Wexford, 1976 All-Ireland hurling final
16.05 – Dublin v Kerry, 2019 All-Ireland football final replay
COMMENTS (2)