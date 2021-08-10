Tipperary's Fergal Horgan to referee All-Ireland senior hurling final

Fergal Horgan also refereed the 2020 All-Ireland hurling final last December.

FERGAL HORGAN HAS been appointed to referee the All-Ireland senior hurling final once again this year.

Tipperary’s Horgan — who reffed last year’s decider between Limerick and Waterford — will be the man in the middle when Limerick and Cork meet on 22 August.

This will be his third senior All-Ireland final, having also previously refereed the 2017 final as Galway beat Waterford.

Horgan has taken charge of three championship games so far this summer: the Leinster semi-final between Kilkenny and Wexford, the Round 1 qualifier between Wexford and Clare, and Sunday’s extra-time epic between Cork and Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Wexford’s James Owens will be the standby referee for the final, with Sean Stack of Dublin as linesman and Liam Gordon of Galway as the sideline official on the day.

Horgan’s four umpires will be John Ryan from the Cashel King Cormacs club along with three of Horgan’s clubmates from Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams: Alan Horgan, Mick Butler and Sean Bradshaw.

