Tipperary and Mayo clubs advance to All-Ireland intermediate hurling final

All-Ireland IHC club semi-final Results

Upperchurch Drombane (Tipperary) 1-13 Danesfort (Kilkenny) 0-14

Tooreen (Mayo) 1-28 Éire Óg Carrickmore (Tyrone) 1-17

****

UPPERCHURCH DROMBANE OF Tipperary and Mayo’s Tooreen will contest the All-Ireland IHC final after coming through their respective semi-final battles today.

Upperchurch Drombane edged out a tense encounter with Kilkenny’s Danesfort while Tooreen were too strong for Éire Óg Carrickmore of Tyrone.

Tipperary’s Upperchurch were three points in front at half-time, leading 1-7 to 0-7. The goal came from Pat Ryan after four minutes while Luke Shanahan, Pádraig Greene and Colm Ryan all featured among the scorers for Upperchurch Drombane in the first half.

Shanahan pushed Upperchurch into a four-point lead shortly after the restart but Danesfort continued to stay in touch and crucial scores from Des Dunne and Cathal O’Neill brought the sides back level at 1-10 to 0-13 in the closing minutes.

Danesfort were also denied a goal when their goalkeeper Paddy Hogan had his penalty saved by Upperchurch keeper Ciaran Shortt.

The sides continued to trade scores as Shanahan put Upperchurch two in front before Anthony Ireland Wall responded for Danesfort to leave the minimum between them. Shanahan then struck his seventh free to seal the win and book their ticket in the All-Ireland final.

Tooreen progressed from the other semi-final with a more comprehensive victory over Éire Óg Carrickmore.

It was the Tyrone side who were 0-12 to 0-10 in front at half-time, but Tooreen produced a powerful final quarter to return to the All-Ireland final after also reaching the 2023 decider.

Tooreen restored parity after play resumed in the second half through points from Seán Kenny and Eoin Delaney, and the teams were level again 10 minutes into the second half at 0-14 apiece.

The Mayo side then started to dominate, hitting 1-7 without reply including a goal from Shane Boland in the 50th minute on the way to finishing with 1-8. Fergal Boland, Sean Kenny and Oisín Greally all scored vital points during that period too as Tooreen closed in on victory.

Dermot Begley scored a late consolation goal for Éire Óg from a long range free but Tooreen’s lead was unassailable, with their ticket to Croke Park already secured.