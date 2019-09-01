Who was your man of the match in today's drawn All-Ireland SFC final?

PHEW! THAT WAS tense.

And Kerry and All-Ireland champions Dublin will have to do it all again in less than a fortnight after an epic at Croke Park.

Dean Rock was metronomic with set pieces — apart from the last action of the game. Jack McCaffrey was at the centre of much of Dublin’s great work and Stephen Cluxton saved a penalty and made some other crucial saves.

For Kerry, Sean O’Shea kicked 10 points of the Kingdom’s 1-16 while David Moran was influential.

So, who do you think should take home the man-of-the-match plaudit when it’s announced on The Sunday Game this evening?

