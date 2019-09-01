This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Who was your man of the match in today's drawn All-Ireland SFC final?

There was some impressive performances on either side.

By Adrian Russell Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 6:29 PM
39 minutes ago 4,347 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4791735
Dean Rock takes aim with that late, late free.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dean Rock takes aim with that late, late free.
Dean Rock takes aim with that late, late free.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

PHEW! THAT WAS tense.

And Kerry and All-Ireland champions Dublin will have to do it all again in less than a fortnight after an epic at Croke Park.

Dean Rock was metronomic with set pieces — apart from the last action of the game. Jack McCaffrey was at the centre of much of Dublin’s great work and Stephen Cluxton saved a penalty and made some other crucial saves.

For Kerry, Sean O’Shea kicked 10 points of the Kingdom’s 1-16 while David Moran was influential. 

So, who do you think should take home the man-of-the-match plaudit when it’s announced on The Sunday Game this evening? 


Poll Results:

Jack McCaffrey&nbsp; (395)
Sean O'Shea&nbsp; (149)
David Moran&nbsp; (90)
Stephen Cluxton&nbsp; (79)
Dean Rock&nbsp; (16)
AN Other&nbsp; (13)






About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

