Tense fans at the end of today's clash.

AFTER THIS AFTERNOON’S hugely-tense All-Ireland football final, Dublin and Kerry will meet again on 14 September.

GAA chiefs have fixed a Saturday evening replay with throw-in pencilled in for 6pm.

Dublin last came through a championship decider replay against Mayo in 2016.

It will be Kerry’s first appearance in an All-Ireland final replay since 2000 meanwhile, when the Kingdom ultimately saw off Galway.