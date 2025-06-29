Tyrone v Kerry and Donegal v Meath in All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

THE DRAW HAS been made for the All-Ireland senior football championship semi-finals.

Tyrone and Kerry will face off, with Donegal and Meath also going head-to-head for a place in the final.

The games will take place on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July at Croke Park, with fixture details to follow tomorrow afternoon.

The draw was made live on RTÉ 2 by GAA President Jarlath Burns and CCCC Chairperson Brian Carroll, after a blockbuster weekend of quarter-final action at GAA HQ.

Kerry dethroned champions Armagh this evening, running out 0-32 to 1-21 winners. Meath beat Galway by the minimum earlier, 2-16 to 2-15. Yesterday, Tyrone defeated Dublin (0-23 to 0-16) and Donegal overcame Monaghan (1-26 to 1-20).

2025 All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Tyrone v Kerry

Donegal v Meath

