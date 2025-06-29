THE DRAW HAS been made for the All-Ireland senior football championship semi-finals.
Tyrone and Kerry will face off, with Donegal and Meath also going head-to-head for a place in the final.
Advertisement
The games will take place on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July at Croke Park, with fixture details to follow tomorrow afternoon.
The draw was made live on RTÉ 2 by GAA President Jarlath Burns and CCCC Chairperson Brian Carroll, after a blockbuster weekend of quarter-final action at GAA HQ.
Kerry dethroned champions Armagh this evening, running out 0-32 to 1-21 winners. Meath beat Galway by the minimum earlier, 2-16 to 2-15. Yesterday, Tyrone defeated Dublin (0-23 to 0-16) and Donegal overcame Monaghan (1-26 to 1-20).
Full coverage of all four games is available to read on The 42.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tyrone v Kerry and Donegal v Meath in All-Ireland SFC semi-finals
THE DRAW HAS been made for the All-Ireland senior football championship semi-finals.
Tyrone and Kerry will face off, with Donegal and Meath also going head-to-head for a place in the final.
The games will take place on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July at Croke Park, with fixture details to follow tomorrow afternoon.
The draw was made live on RTÉ 2 by GAA President Jarlath Burns and CCCC Chairperson Brian Carroll, after a blockbuster weekend of quarter-final action at GAA HQ.
Kerry dethroned champions Armagh this evening, running out 0-32 to 1-21 winners. Meath beat Galway by the minimum earlier, 2-16 to 2-15. Yesterday, Tyrone defeated Dublin (0-23 to 0-16) and Donegal overcame Monaghan (1-26 to 1-20).
Full coverage of all four games is available to read on The 42.
2025 All-Ireland SFC semi-finals
****
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Draw GAA Gaelic Football Luck of the Draw