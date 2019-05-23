Big names miss out as All-NBA teams are unveiled

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO AND James Harden led the voting for the NBA’s First Team of the Year but LeBron James missed out on a spot for the first time since 2007, results showed Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo and Houston Rockets guard James Harden advanced to the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award along with Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George.

The 24-year-old Antetokounmpo, Harden and George were joined in the first team by Golden State star Stephen Curry and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

Antetokounmpo, who is nearly seven-foot tall and known as the ‘Greek Freak’, and Harden were both unanimous first team selections.

However there was no place in the first team selection for Los Angeles Lakers’ James.

James missed out on the NBA playoffs this year for the first time since 2005 after a disappointing, injury-hit first season with the Lakers.

The second All-NBA team meanwhile comprised Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard at forward and Joel Embiid at center.

James however did earn a place on the third team, extending his streak of 15 consecutive All-NBA selections. He is now tied with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in history.

