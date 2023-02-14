Allianz to sponsor All-Ireland senior football championship

ALLIANZ INSURANCE HAVE today been announced as sponsors of the GAA All-Ireland senior football championship.

They replace Eir, after their switch to the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

The three-year deal also sees Allianz become an official sponsor of the Camogie Association and the GAA Museum at Croke Park.

Today’s announcement comes off the back of the recent launch of the 31st year of the the company’s league sponsorship with the GAA.

Kerry All-Ireland winner Sean O’Shea, Galway star Seán Kelly and Kilkenny camogie player Tiffanie Fitzgerald supported today’s sponsorship launch.

There, CEO of Allianz Insurance, Sean McGrath, said: “Allianz’s brand purpose has always been to secure our customers’ futures and give them the confidence to write their own story.

“With our sponsorship of the GAA All-Ireland senior football championship alongside the Allianz Leagues, we will continue to work alongside the GAA as we have done over the past 31 years in supporting communities across the country and the passions of our customers. We are delighted to celebrate our long-standing commitment to Gaelic Games and look forward to our future together.”

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy and Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin also welcomed the announcement.

