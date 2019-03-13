Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

CAN ALTIOR BE stopped?

That’s the main question before the feature race on the second day of the 2019 Cheltenham festival as the Nicky Henderson-trained runner is the overwhelming favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Last March Altior won the 2018 instalment in style from Min with the outsider God’s Own in third and Politologue back in fourth.

That defeated trio are back again to challenge Altior on this occasion with Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins seemingly best placed to contend with Min.

But Altior is the clear favourite to triumph with Nico de Boinville on board.

Can you see an upset? Let us know.

