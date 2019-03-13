This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?

Altior is the huge favourite to win out in today’s feature race.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 6:50 AM
24 minutes ago 308 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4525107
Nico de Boinville celebrated victory in last year's race.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Nico de Boinville celebrated victory in last year's race.
Nico de Boinville celebrated victory in last year's race.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CAN ALTIOR BE stopped?

That’s the main question before the feature race on the second day of the 2019 Cheltenham festival as the Nicky Henderson-trained runner is the overwhelming favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Last March Altior won the 2018 instalment in style from Min with the outsider God’s Own in third and Politologue back in fourth.

That defeated trio are back again to challenge Altior on this occasion with Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins seemingly best placed to contend with Min.

But Altior is the clear favourite to triumph with Nico de Boinville on board. 

Can you see an upset? Let us know.


Poll Results:







