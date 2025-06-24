Ireland assistant's Liverpool future still uncertain

IRELAND ASSISTANT boss Amber Whiteley says there is no update on her future with Liverpool as she prepares for the national team’s upcoming friendlies with the USA.

Carla Ward’s number two was appointed to the Ireland role shortly after the new manager took charge at the beginning of the year.

She had been Liverpool’s assistant boss at that point but was upgraded to interim manager only a couple of weeks after accepting the Ireland gig, following the departure of Matt Beard from the club.

Advertisement

Whiteley guided the Reds to a seventh-place finish in the Women’s Super League and confirmed in March that she had applied for the permanent job.

Yet four months on from accepting the interim role, Whiteley says she is still in the dark over her future, while there is also some uncertainty as to how landing the role might impact her status with Ireland.

“It’s no different really at the moment to when I first took the position with Carla,” she said. “It’s still going camp by camp [with the Irish team]. I’m really enjoying my time here, feeling privileged and honoured to be in this position. For as long as I can continue to do both, I certainly hope to do that.

“The process [of Liverpool appointing a permanent manager] is still ongoing, so no real update there. It’s getting to the latter stages now, so hopefully there’s news soon.”

Asked whether she was confident about securing the job she has admitted coveting, Whiteley replied: “Look, I’ve loved my time at Liverpool. I’ve been at the club a long time and absolutely love the people there. Yeah, it’s a real pleasure to work with that group of players and staff. We’ll see what happens. Either way, I love the club and what I do there. I’ve picked up some great experiences to make me a much better coach than when I first walked in the door.”

Whiteley also confirmed she and the other Ireland WNT staff members would be attending various games at the Women’s Euros this summer.

“There is a plan in place for us to split the games between the group of staff that we’ve got. Between all of us, we will be getting out there to watch some of the games that are happening over there. Really exciting tournament to look forward to, and I’m keen to see all the players [I know] at club level and hopefully they have a good campaign and do well.”