Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 6 April 2022
Advertisement

'We have gone to the matches and the showers weren't working. That's the reality'

Amy Lee discusses the issues facing female GAA players, the evolution of camogie and Davy Fitzgerald’s role in the Rebels camp.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM
46 minutes ago 938 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5731363
Amy Lee at the John West Féile 2022 launch in Croke Park.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Amy Lee at the John West Féile 2022 launch in Croke Park.
Amy Lee at the John West Féile 2022 launch in Croke Park.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Updated 16 minutes ago

CORK CAMOGIE CAPTAIN Amy Lee says Davy Fitzgerald has been a positive addition to their set-up and brought “a winning mentality” to the group. 

The All-Ireland winning player and manager made an unexpected move when he joined Matthew Twomey’s backroom team as coach after five years with Wexford hurlers.

He drew headlines for the wrong reasons after becoming involved in an altercation with Clare joint manager Conor Dolan in Cork’s league opener which saw Fitzgerald sent-off.

Lee insists Fitzgerald is a more serene figure behind the scenes. 

“Obviously you’d see online Davy was shouting at the referee or whatever, all those stories. I’d have people asking me all the time what he’s like and they’re like, ‘he seems mad’ or whatever because of what they’d seen on TV.

“But if you actually sat down with the man for five minutes you’d know what he’s really like. I think the way it is with TV and social media, even personal stuff, the way they put him out there.

“I know sometimes you lose the head and stuff, but I think it (the commentary) is very dramatic. He’s actually a lovely man and he’s great to work with.

“He’s done massive stuff for us already. He just has a winning mentality and it’s great to see. He genuinly wants to win at everything he does. In terms of him himself, he’s so lovely. We still have great craic at training even though obviously the training is serious. 

“You’d still have the craic or a little laugh or joke or whatever. Do you know what, it’s great to have him involved.”

The Rebels face Galway in Saturday’s Littlewoods Ireland National League Division 1 final at Croke Park and Lee feels the game is “in a good place now.”

“The rule changes have made it a better game. It flows a lot more now. Before, it was very much stop-start, with all the frees and stuff.”

On a wider level, the Camogie Association is set to amalgamate with the LGFA and GAA after all three associations passed motions at Congress, but Lee knows there’s a long road ahead. 

“I always say, we have to forget about ourselves sometimes. There won’t be much change between now and when I retire, there probably will be some but there won’t be much,” reckons Lee.

“You’ve to remember the eight and nine-year-olds that are coming up now, you want to set something in for them to come into and hopefully it will be better for all of them.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’m a big supporter of [integration]. I just think it would run a small bit smoother and we’d have access to more facilities. Obviously, most facilities are GAA owned and I understand why a male team would take preference. But it (amalgamation) would help in terms of facilities, training, and money. And it would develop the game massively.”

The Leinster ladies and men’s finals will be staged as a double-header this summer while Munster GAA announced last week that four camogie games will act as curtain raisers for Munster SHC ties.

Lee believes playing on good pitches and having adequate facilities supersedes double headers in importance. 

“I was never too fussed about double-headers. I was more fussed whether we were going to get a hot shower afterwards. Because we have gone to the matches and the showers weren’t working. That’s the reality of it.

“In terms of double-headers, it would be nice to see Ladies football and camogie together. It would also be nice to be before or even after the lads. I don’t think it’s a big deal. It’s nice to have a double-header but just being able to play in the main pitches is more important.” 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie