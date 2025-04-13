Andre Onana dropped by Man Utd for Newcastle clash – reports

MANCHESTER UNITED GOALKEEPER Andre Onana has been dropped for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle, according to reports.

Onana was at fault for both goals in United’s 2-2 draw away to Lyon on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

The goalkeeper had made headlines in the build-up to the match when he described United as “way better” than the Ligue 1 outfit and is expected to sit out the St James’ Park clash.

Ruben Amorim’s decision to drop Onana brings a dramatic week for the Cameroon international to an end.

Onana caused a stir with his comments after last Sunday’s stalemate with Manchester City at Old Trafford with a bullish claim about Lyon.

“Of course, it’s not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them,” Onana said.

It did not go down well at Lyon and former United midfielder Nemanja Matic described Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” in response on Wednesday the day before the first leg of their last-eight tie.

It prompted Onana to go on social-media and write on his X account that he never meant to “be disrespectful” to Lyon, but the 29-year-old did aim a dig at Matic.

Onana referenced last season’s FA Cup win and said: “At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

A day later and Onana was left red-faced when he allowed Thiago Almada’s free-kick to creep past him early on before his error allowed Rayan Cherki to score in stoppage-time to secure a 2-2 draw at Groupma Stadium.

United boss Amorim defended Onana post-match, saying: “It can happen. If you play football and you play a lot of games, you can make mistakes.

“There’s nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that would help him.

“So, the most important thing is to be natural and then, when the time comes, I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in Andre.”

However, days later and Amorim has reportedly decided to take Onana out of the firing line for their Premier League fixture at Newcastle.