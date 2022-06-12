Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 12 June 2022
Andrea Pirlo returns to management with Turkish Super Lig club

The Italian has been out of a job since being sacked by Juventus in May 2021.

By AFP Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 5:46 PM
12 minutes ago
Andrea Pirlo.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

ANDREA PIRLO HAS signed a one-year contract to coach Fatih Karagumruk, the Turkish Super Lig club announced on Sunday.

“Pirlo has signed a contract which makes him a member of Karagumruk for one year from 1 July,” the Istanbul team said on Twitter, posting a photo of the former Italian world champion in front of the club logo.

Pirlo, who played 116 times for italy and inspired their 2006 World Cup triumph, has been out of a job since the end of May 2021 when the 43-year-old was sacked by Juventus in spite of winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

Fatih Karagumruk, founded in 1926, has never won the Turkish title, finishing eighth in the 2021-22 season.

– © AFP 2022

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie