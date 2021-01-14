Striker Wright fails to impress on trial at Kilmarnock after leaving Bohemians

KILMARNOCK MANAGER ALEX Dyer remains on the look out for an attacker after Andre Wright failed to win himself a deal at the Scottish Premiership club.

The 24-year-old striker is a free agent after leaving Bohemians at the end of last year and came to Scotland to train with the Rugby Park club as Dyer looks to replace Eamonn Brophy, who joined St Mirren last week.

Englishman Wright joined Bohs in July 2019 and scored 16 goals for Keith Long’s side — earning a place in the PFAI Team of the Year in 2020.

Ahead of the Scottish Premiership match with Kilmarnock on Saturday, Dyer confirmed that no deal was done and admitted a striker was a priority to “give competition to the two/three I have here.”

He said: “Yes, he (Wright) trained a few days with us and we had a look at him.

“It wasn’t what we were looking for so that one has ended.

“I am out there and looking, obviously we have drawn up a list and it is about the ones who want to come and play.

“Some are from down south, some are in Scotland so we are trying to put a little group together and start touching base, make some contact and see if they want to come and play for Kilmarnock.

“It is difficult at this present time, people don’t want to be away from their family obviously with Covid and everything. But we are giving them a platform to come and play.

“It might be a short-term one (contract) until the end of the season to come up here and make their mark and if they want to stay after that they can stay or they go back down.

“But as long as they are ready to come and play for Kilmarnock and work hard then that’s all I want.

“So if I can get another one in then I will but if I can’t, I have enough here to fight our way to where we want to be.”

Killie look to be back on track after winning two and drawing one of their last three matches following a five-game losing streak.

However, Dyer remains wary. He said: “It is nice to get decent results under our belt.

“But we know that the same way you can win three or be unbeaten in three, you can lose three or four which I know because we have just come from a run like that ourselves

“It is important to keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard. We know it is going to be a tough game.”