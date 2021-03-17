BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 17 March 2021
Advertisement

Andrew Balbirnie released by Ireland to join Glamorgan on short-term deal

Ireland captain will replace Marnus Labuschagne for the first six weeks of the county season.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 9:47 AM
1 hour ago 878 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5383928
Balbirnie in action for Glamorgan in last year's T20 Blast.
Image: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency
Balbirnie in action for Glamorgan in last year's T20 Blast.
Balbirnie in action for Glamorgan in last year's T20 Blast.
Image: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency

IRELAND CRICKET CAPTAIN Andrew Balbirnie has returned to Glamorgan on a short-term deal ahead of the start of the English county season.

Balbirnie, who lined out for the Welsh side in last year’s T20 Blast campaign, will replace Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne as Glamorgan’s designated overseas player for the first six weeks of the season.

He will return to Ireland ahead of the inter-provincial series in May and Ireland’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in June.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to play red-ball cricket, and the County Championship is historically one of the best first-class competitions in the world,” Balbirnie said.

“I really enjoyed my time in Wales last season in the Vitality Blast – the players and coaches were incredibly welcoming and it’s a great place to play.

“I’m really excited to go back, get stuck in and hopefully contribute to some wins for Glamorgan.”

Cricket Ireland’s high performance director Richard Holdsworth said: “A window of opportunity arose with the postponement of the men’s tour to Zimbabwe, and we were happy to agree to Andrew’s move for six weeks to Glamorgan.

“We have a big year ahead of us at both international and domestic levels, with a T20 World Cup in late 2021, so for one of our key players to be able to take advantage of an opportunity to play cricket in April at this standard will be of great benefit.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie