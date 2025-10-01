Advertisement
Ireland's new U20 Head Coach Andrew Browne. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeThe Boss

Former Connacht player Andrew Browne replaces Neil Doak as Ireland U20 head coach

Andrew Browne was part of the Ireland U20 coaching team last season.
6.01pm, 1 Oct 2025

FORMER CONNACHT SECOND row player Andrew Browne has been appointed as the new Ireland Men’s U20s Head Coach.

Browne was part of the coaching team last season and now takes over from Neil Doak as the team prepares for the Six Nations in February.

Browne will be assisted by Kieran Hallett, who was previously Ireland Men’s U19 Head Coach, IRFU Elite Player Pathway and Men’s U18 Head Coach Michael Hodge and IRFU Performance Pathway Scrum Coach Seamus Toomey for the season ahead.

Doak and Ian Keatley have returned to their respective full-time roles with Ulster and Munster.

The Ireland U20 squad will assemble for a three-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre in October, followed by another six-day camp in November ahead of a friendly fixture which will be confirmed at a later date.

