Andrew Conway -‘I want to have the best game of my life against Scotland’

ANDREW CONWAY WAS waiting patiently. Then again, he has had plenty of practice, three years separating his international debut from today’s first start in a Six Nations game.

So the trivial matter of hanging around for a minute until his captain’s press conference had finished, just before his was set to start, was hardly going to annoy him.

Other things may have. Under Joe Schmidt, he was trusted – but not quite to the same degree as Keith Earls, Rob Kearney or Jacob Stockdale. If fit, those three would get the nod. Conway wasn’t one of the old regime’s made men.

But he was made up on Tuesday when Andy Farrell pulled him aside. Your time has come, he was told. Saturday, you’re in.

“It definitely feels like I’ve been chipping away for a fair amount of time,” Conway, 28, said. “But I knew that was going to be the case. I had to stay consistent, stay persistent and know that by working hard that eventually my chance will come around.

I’d been in the squad long enough under Joe to know how he selected and know that unless the lads who were in there before me got injured or played really poorly that it was always going to be a tough ask to get in.

“I don’t think that’s coming from a negative thought process. That was just a reality and it proved to be right. I don’t necessarily think it was the wrong decision, either – it was just the way he approached selection.”

By Japan, people thought it might have been different. He had played well in the warm-ups, scoring against Italy, then starting against the Scots, scoring again – the first of three tries he got in the tournament. Keith Earls was struggling then, like now, with a knee injury. A change seemed plausible. Yet by quarter-final stage, it was Earls who was in again.

Keith Earls had a niggling injury at the World Cup. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“The World Cup is obviously the biggest stage there is really and to come out of there feeling pretty pleased with my performances was great. I had a really good pre-season leading into it and was in a great mental and physical space. I set myself up nicely to put my best foot forward and luckily enough when I got the opportunities I played well.”

In many respects, today is a bigger opportunity. If Schmidt’s selection policy leaned towards those who had been there and done it, Farrell has pledged to pick on form. In other words, if Conway delivers, he stays in.

“For me, it’s about finding the balance of not being selfish when you go out there. I want to have an impact on the game – but it is getting that balance of ‘where can I best add value to the team while also respecting the systems in place?’ Like in training during the week, I got the balance of it wrong and the whole thing got congested.

“It’s definitely finding that fine line of where it works. We all want to go out and be the best player on the pitch. That doesn’t change because there is a new coach in.

I want to have the best game I have ever played on Saturday. I assume the guys either side of me do as well.”

Helping him reach that goal is Mike Catt, Ireland’s new backs coach – who, like his counterpart in Munster, Stephen Larkham, is an innovator.

Mike Catt made a big impact in training this week. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“For sure they are both very similar in terms of wanting us to play heads up rugby, to play to the space, to be able to hold your feet and be able to get there. You don’t want to be overly anxious in attack, you want to be a bit calm, mentally sharp and be able to move to the space.

“We’re only a week into working together so there’s a lot to learn and hopefully the relationship will blossom but one big thing he’s brought in is scanning, something that as Irish rugby players we are not very good at.

“We tend to focus on the ball, not look up and see what’s in front of us. When you have the ability to do that, you actually have an understanding of what the (opposition) defence is doing, as opposed to, looking in at the ball and then not knowing what the defence is doing or if they’re coming (at you) hard.

“It takes a while to get a feel – but that’s something we’re working on. Timing (your arrival) onto the ball is another one – not going too quick onto the ball and cutting off our other options. We’re only dipping the toe in at the moment to Catty’s ideas but they’ve been the two big standouts where I feel we can see big improvements early.”

Can he teach an old dog new tricks?

“Yeah, I think so. I think the problem with that saying is that if you’re experienced enough and you’ve been there and done that you probably have an unwillingness to learn new tricks.

“If you think you know everything then that’s when you start declining.

“I’m not stupid enough to think that way, so I’m more than happy to learn off Mike Catt, Steve Larkham, to listen, ask questions and be inquisitive. Once you do that, then you’ll always develop and find a way to get better.”