Monday 17 October 2022
Ireland's Omobamidele sidelined with ankle injury

Norwich City are assessing the injury, but the defender has been ruled out of tomorrow’s clash against Luton Town.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Oct 2022, 5:26 PM
Norwich City's Andrew Omobamidele.
Image: PA
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of Norwich City’s clash against Luton Town tomorrow.

The Championship club are awaiting the results of a medical assessment on an ankle injury he suffered in their 2-1 defeat to Watford at the weekend. 

“He has an ankle injury,” manager Dean Smith told the club’s website.

“He won’t be available for Tuesday. We haven’t had a report yet so we don’t know how long he’ll be out for.”

