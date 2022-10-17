Ireland's Omobamidele sidelined with ankle injury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Andrew Omobamidele has been ruled out of Norwich City’s clash against Luton Town tomorrow.
The Championship club are awaiting the results of a medical assessment on an ankle injury he suffered in their 2-1 defeat to Watford at the weekend.
“He has an ankle injury,” manager Dean Smith told the club’s website.
“He won’t be available for Tuesday. We haven’t had a report yet so we don’t know how long he’ll be out for.”
