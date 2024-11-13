Boyle, capped once for Ireland in a friendly against Iceland in 2017, rejoined Dundalk in 2019, having played for the club under Stephen Kenny between 2013 and 2016. Having impressed in Kenny’s great side, Boyle earned a move to Preston North End, and was subsequently capped under Martin O’Neill.
Boyle, now 33, may soon re-unite with Kenny at Richmond Park, where his centre-back partner Brian Gartland is also a coach.
Boyle confirmed his exit from Dundalk on social media earlier today, following the club’s relegation at the end of a turbulent season.
“Thanks to everyone involved at @DundalkFC and all the fans for a period in my career I will never forget”, posted Boyle. “An amazing club and town with some great people. Wish the club nothing but success going forward, looking forward to the next challenge.”
Additional reporting by David Sneyd
- Updated 2.02pm with confirmed move to Waterford FC.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Andy Boyle signs for Waterford following Dundalk exit
LAST UPDATE | 36 mins ago
EXPERIENCED CENTRE-BACK Andy Boyle has signed for Waterford FC, having today confirmed his exit from Dundalk.
The 42 understands he was also in talks with St Patrick’s Athletic.
Boyle, capped once for Ireland in a friendly against Iceland in 2017, rejoined Dundalk in 2019, having played for the club under Stephen Kenny between 2013 and 2016. Having impressed in Kenny’s great side, Boyle earned a move to Preston North End, and was subsequently capped under Martin O’Neill.
Boyle, now 33, may soon re-unite with Kenny at Richmond Park, where his centre-back partner Brian Gartland is also a coach.
Boyle confirmed his exit from Dundalk on social media earlier today, following the club’s relegation at the end of a turbulent season.
“Thanks to everyone involved at @DundalkFC and all the fans for a period in my career I will never forget”, posted Boyle. “An amazing club and town with some great people. Wish the club nothing but success going forward, looking forward to the next challenge.”
Additional reporting by David Sneyd
- Updated 2.02pm with confirmed move to Waterford FC.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
andy boyle League of Ireland On the Move Soccer