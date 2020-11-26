BE PART OF THE TEAM

'We probably lost our way at times, that is what pressure does to you'

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has reacted to the criticism his team received last week after the loss to England.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 3:47 PM
Image: Craig Mercer/INPHO
Image: Craig Mercer/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL HAS responded to the criticism dished out to his Ireland team from former international, Shane Horgan, following last weekend’s defeat to England in Twickenham.

Horgan singled out James Lowe and Ross Byrne for their displays but Farrell appeared unbothered by the former Leinster wing’s assessment.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” said Farrell. “Nobody gave us a chance before we went to England anyway but we came away with an 18-7 loss when we all know what happened in the game.

“We probably lost our way at times (at Twickenham). But that’s what pressure does to you. One of the experiences of sticking to the task is always a good one going forward because these are the priceless experiences you take from playing in the big games.”

This weekend provides a gentler test.

Georgia, to all intents and purposes, are second tier. Ireland should win comfortably. The key, therefore, is to build depth, to try out new things, which is why Stuart McCloskey is coming in from the cold, why James Ryan is getting a second go at captaining the team, why Billy Burns is starting for the first time, why Finlay Bealham is being switched from tighthead to loosehead.

“It’s a chance for Billy to run the show for the first time,” said Farrell. “It is his opportunity to grab a hold of the team so we are excited about that. Obviously that builds a little bit of experience in that position as well.”

Farrell confirmed that he sees Andrew Porter – for the moment anyway – as a tighthead but is excited by what Bealham can bring to the party. “He has been playing well, he is a competitor.”

If he caps Shane Daly, the replacement full back, then Farrell will have given 10 new caps in his first year in charge.

“We are obviously a small playing pool and with a small playing pool you are always one or two injuries away from a crisis,” he said. “Shane is the special one, isn’t it? To be able to give someone the opportunity to make his debut off the bench for his country is a special moment for him and his family.

“He is a guy that has had a bit of bad luck throughout this tournament. He was injured three or four weeks before he came into camp and then he came in fully fit but re-injured a groin issue. He missed a couple of weeks but he has fitted in unbelievably well.

“We always talk about the different pressures of an international training camp for a youngster. He has fitted in very well. Very excited to see him. He is a player that can cover many positions for us as well.”

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

