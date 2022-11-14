Andy Farrell, Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen make prestigious World Rugby shortlists

IRELAND’S HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been shortlisted by World Rugby for their prestigious coach of the year award, a prize won by Farrell’s predecessor, Joe Schmidt.

In addition, two Irish players – Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan – have made the four-person shortlist for the World Rugby Men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year.

Hansen and Sheehan will discover whether they are successful tomorrow whereas the other award winners will find out at a special ceremony in Monaco this Sunday.

Hansen’s nomination is no surprise after his superb impact for Ireland this year, scoring an unforgettable try against France at the Stade de France, following that up with crucial scores against South Africa and Fiji in recent weeks.

Sheehan, meanwhile, has become a key member of Ireland’s pack following Ronan Kelleher’s injury. He excelled in New Zealand, where Farrell sealed his nomination by securing a first ever away series win for Ireland against the All Blacks.

Breaking through in '22 😤



These are the contenders for the 2022 Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor

Italy full-back Ange Capuozzo, who scored twice on his debut and then set up the match-winning try as the Azzurri secured a first win against Wales in 15 years, is competing with Hansen and Sheehan for the breakthrough prize alongside England’s Henry Arundell.

Meanwhile, Fabien Galthié, England Women’s Coach, Simon Middleton and New Zealand Women’s coach, Wayne Smith, join Farrell on the coach of the year shortlist.

Autumn Series

Smith led the Black Ferns to a sixth Rugby World Cup triumph, and first on home soil, beating England in this weekend’s final.

Under Middleton’s guidance, the Red Roses had put together a world-record 30-match winning run until that defeat, completing a fourth successive Women’s Six Nations clean sweep along the way.