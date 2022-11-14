Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 14 November 2022
Advertisement

Andy Farrell, Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen make prestigious World Rugby shortlists

Farrell has been nominated for coach of the year while Hansen and Sheehan are competing for breakthrough player of the year.

42 minutes ago 1,995 Views 3 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND’S HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been shortlisted by World Rugby for their prestigious coach of the year award, a prize won by Farrell’s predecessor, Joe Schmidt.

In addition, two Irish players – Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan – have made the four-person shortlist for the World Rugby Men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year.

Hansen and Sheehan will discover whether they are successful tomorrow whereas the other award winners will find out at a special ceremony in Monaco this Sunday.

Hansen’s nomination is no surprise after his superb impact for Ireland this year, scoring an unforgettable try against France at the Stade de France, following that up with crucial scores against South Africa and Fiji in recent weeks.

Sheehan, meanwhile, has become a key member of Ireland’s pack following Ronan Kelleher’s injury. He excelled in New Zealand, where Farrell sealed his nomination by securing a first ever away series win for Ireland against the All Blacks.

Italy full-back Ange Capuozzo, who scored twice on his debut and then set up the match-winning try as the Azzurri secured a first win against Wales in 15 years, is competing with Hansen and Sheehan for the breakthrough prize alongside England’s Henry Arundell.

Meanwhile, Fabien Galthié, England Women’s Coach, Simon Middleton and New Zealand Women’s coach, Wayne Smith, join Farrell on the coach of the year shortlist.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

Smith led the Black Ferns to a sixth Rugby World Cup triumph, and first on home soil, beating England in this weekend’s final.

Under Middleton’s guidance, the Red Roses had put together a world-record 30-match winning run until that defeat, completing a fourth successive Women’s Six Nations clean sweep along the way. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie