Saracens 'categorically state' no offer made to Ireland head coach Andy Farrell

SARACENS HAVE RELEASED a statement this evening in which they ‘categorically state’ that no offer has been made to Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

The statement comes on the back of speculation linking Farrell with the club where he spent time as a player and coach, and where his son Owen plays.

Farrell’s contract expires following next year’s World Cup in Australia, but the English Prem side have dismissed any rumours of his return to the club.

The full statement reads:

“Saracens would like to address recent media speculation linking Andy Farrell with a coaching role with the club.

“Andy has not discussed his future with anyone on the board or ownership group of Saracens and we can categorically, despite numerous reports to the contrary in the press, that no offer has been made to Andy.

“Andy has long-standing and deep personal ties to Saracens. He represented the club as a player between 2005 and 2009 and remains closely affiliated with the club through his family, as the father of Owen Farrell, one of the most significant players in Saracens’ history and a current member of the squad.

“The misguided reporting is disrespectful to Brendan Venter who will be assuming the DOR responsibilities from Mark McCall at the end of the 25/26 season. It is also disrespectful to Andy and the IRFU.

“Given Andy’s close relationship with Saracens, the club looks forward to welcoming him home to more home fixtures once the Six Nations championship has concluded.”

Earlier today, Simon Easterby told the media that there has been no discussions around Farrell’s future plans in the Ireland camp.

Farrell joined Joe Schmidt’s coaching ticket as defence coach in 2016, before taking over from the New Zealander in 2019.

Before this Six Nations, Farrell told The 42 about his enthusiasm for the job and the challenge of keeping his messaging fresh after 10 years as part of Ireland’s coaching team.

“It doesn’t get any more privileged than I am to do the job that I love.

“I love coaching this team. I’m the lucky one. As always, I love my job. I’m unbelievably lucky to be doing what I do.”