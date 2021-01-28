BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Advertisement

Andy Friend signs extension as Connacht head coach

Friend has signed a two-year contract extension.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,192 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5337787
Connacht head coach Andy Friend.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Connacht head coach Andy Friend.
Connacht head coach Andy Friend.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND HAS signed a deal to extend his tenure as Connacht head coach for a further two years, the club have confirmed.

Friend took charge of the western province in 2018 and has led Connacht to successive Champions Cup qualifications, in addition to the Guinness Pro14 playoffs during his first season.

“Ever since my wife and I moved to the West of Ireland I have been blown away by both the welcome we have received from the people here, as well as the pride they have for their province and for Connacht Rugby,” said Friend.

“It has been a really enjoyable time for both of us and it was an easy decision to commit to a further two years.

“There’s a hugely exciting few years ahead for Connacht, both on the field with the squad we have and off the field with the redevelopment of The Sportsground. I want to play my part in the next stage of this journey and I will do all I can to build on the progress we have made to-date and ensure we deliver on the real potential that exists within this group.”

He previously enjoyed head coach roles in Australia, England and Japan while also serving as boss of the Australian Sevens side.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

During his time over Connacht he has handed professional debuts to 15 Connacht Academy players.

Connacht CEO Willie Ruane added: “Everyone at Connacht Rugby has been really impressed by what Andy has brought to the province in his three seasons here. He has bought into everything we are trying to achieve and brings a positive culture and ethos to the entire organisation.

“Whilst Andy has been instrumental in helping our existing players become better players, he has also given our Academy players the opportunities to impress and in doing so enabled us to build the depth we require to succeed.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie