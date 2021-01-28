Andy Friend signs extension as Connacht head coach

ANDY FRIEND HAS signed a deal to extend his tenure as Connacht head coach for a further two years, the club have confirmed.

Friend took charge of the western province in 2018 and has led Connacht to successive Champions Cup qualifications, in addition to the Guinness Pro14 playoffs during his first season.

“Ever since my wife and I moved to the West of Ireland I have been blown away by both the welcome we have received from the people here, as well as the pride they have for their province and for Connacht Rugby,” said Friend.

“It has been a really enjoyable time for both of us and it was an easy decision to commit to a further two years.

“There’s a hugely exciting few years ahead for Connacht, both on the field with the squad we have and off the field with the redevelopment of The Sportsground. I want to play my part in the next stage of this journey and I will do all I can to build on the progress we have made to-date and ensure we deliver on the real potential that exists within this group.”

He previously enjoyed head coach roles in Australia, England and Japan while also serving as boss of the Australian Sevens side.

During his time over Connacht he has handed professional debuts to 15 Connacht Academy players.

Connacht CEO Willie Ruane added: “Everyone at Connacht Rugby has been really impressed by what Andy has brought to the province in his three seasons here. He has bought into everything we are trying to achieve and brings a positive culture and ethos to the entire organisation.

“Whilst Andy has been instrumental in helping our existing players become better players, he has also given our Academy players the opportunities to impress and in doing so enabled us to build the depth we require to succeed.”