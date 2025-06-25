Andy McEntee departs as Antrim senior football manager

ANTRIM GAA HAVE confirmed that Andy McEntee’s time as senior football manager is over.
His three-year term will not be extended after reaching successive Tailteann Cup semi-finals in 2023 and 2024 while integrating numerous U20 prospects into the senior panel.
A statement from the county board praised McEntee “and his entire backroom team for their service and commitment.”
He also paid tribute to the players and those he worked closely with since his appointment.
“I have been very fortunate to work with a backroom team who have such love for Antrim football. I would like to pay tribute to the medical and performance team who have worked tirelessly to ensure players received the best treatment and are in the best possible condition at all times to represent their county.
“To the management team of Tom, Terry, Justin, Brendan, John and Darren, I would like to thank you for your massive contribution. To the players, I would like you to know that it has been an honour to get to know and work with such a great bunch of young men. I wish you nothing but the best going forward. I will be watching.
“To all of the above I hope that you continue to strive to reach your potential as a county.”
